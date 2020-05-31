MOUNT PROSPECT - LaVerne L. Doktor, nee Jensen, 96, resident of Mount Prospect for 67 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward for 60 years. Loving mother of Edward (Mary), Kenneth (Kristine), Philip (Stella), Steven, and Richard. Cherished grandmother of Nick, John, Elizabeth (Matt) Walters, Jason, Branden (Jessica), Ryan (Kristen), Tim (Amanda), Phil, and Travis; great-grandmother of 8. LaVerne was a 1941 graduate of Schurz High School, a Member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 992, and a member of the Arlington Heights American Legion Auxiliary. Funeral services are private. Interment Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. For funeral information, call 847-255-7800 or to leave a condolence go to www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.