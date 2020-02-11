|
|
LaVerne Miller, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, succumbing to a long history of respiratory illness. A longtime resident of North Chicago, IL, before relocating to Winter Park, FL. She was born on July 5, 1932, to parents, Willeta and Logan Watson, longtime residents of Robbins, IL. She was the proud mother of five adoring children, and the surviving widow of her loving husband George Miller who died in May of 1997. LaVerne is survived by her four daughters, Theata Jubert, Finis Troupe, Natalia Armstrong, and Luvilla Armstrong; her stepson, George Miller III; grandchildren, Adrienne Troupe, Kennith Troupe, Natasha Jubert, Olivia Badie, Tonya Ford, Devon Mosesel, and Delores Mosesel; as well as her nine beautiful great-grandchildren, including: Kylee, Kennidy, and Natalia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willetta and Logan Watson; her son, William Armstrong; her husband, George Elwood Miller; her stepdaughter, Deidra Mosesel; and one grandchild, James Mosesel Jr. For LaVerne's full obituary and to make online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020