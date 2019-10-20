|
|
LaVerne R. Mueller, 96, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 years to the late Erv; loving mother of Brandon Walker and Karen Dunn; dear sister of the late Elsie Collins, the late Gloria Marr, and the late Frank Gyssler; aunt to many. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10am, until the time of Service at 1030am, at St. John Lutheran Church, 1100 S. Linneman Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019