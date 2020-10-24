BUFFALO GROVE - Lavonne Bingham (nee Adkins), age 85. Beloved wife of the late Cledith "Jack." Loving mother of the late Sammy (Karen) and Sherry Bingham. Cherished grandmother of Robert (Jamie) and Kenneth (Nicole). Great-grandmother of Alex, Sean, and Logan. Dear friend of Ernesto Zamora. Lavonne is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Erie Adkins (nee Sanders); and her siblings, Ervin (Sally) Adkins and Laverne (late John) May. Loving aunt and friend to many. Interment Monday, at 11 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery Chapel, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare Hospice at https://journeycare.org/donate/
are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.