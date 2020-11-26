SCHAUMBURG - LaVonne C. Presley(nee Thies), 80, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Proud of her Schaumburg agricultural heritage, LaVonne was a long time member at Trinity Lutheran Church, the Schaumburg Historical Society, and volunteered at Schaumburg Library. She taught for over 30 years and authored a book "Schaumburg Of My Ancestors". Beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of Ron (Rebecca) and Carl; proud grandmother of Claire and Evelyn; dear sister of the late Ray (the late Mildred) Thies. Funeral services and interment at Lakewood Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church at www.trinityroselle.com
appreciated. Info 630-529-5751.