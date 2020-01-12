|
Lawrence A. DuBose, age 99, a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, IL, died on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois. He was born August 19, 1920 in Pharr, Texas to Charles L. DuBose and Emma Flowers DuBose. He grew up in Falfurrius, Texas where he attended high school. He went on to earn a degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army, first in the coastal artillery and then in the infantry. One of his assignments was at Fort Richardson, Alaska where he met an Army Nurse, Wanda Shreve. In December 1944 he was deployed to Marseilles, France as a member of the 70th Division. During a battle he was shot in the stomach which almost ended his life and he received a Purple Heart. While he was in the service, he and Wanda exchanged about 500 letters. They were married on February 15, 1946. After the war he taught at Texas A&M where he was able to work on advanced degrees. Through hard work he obtained both a Master's Degree and Ph.D. in Engineering. Between 1955 and 1957 Lawrence served as a professor of engineering at the University of Alabama. As summer employment, he worked for Testing Service Corporation. This led to his acceptance of the role of Vice- president at Testing Service Corp. In the early 1960s he purchased Testing Service Corp. and grew the business opening other locations in the Chicago area. Between 1964 and his retirement, Dr. DuBose performed consulting trips across the United States and internationally, including: Puerto Rico, Antigua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Thailand, Indonesia, Iran and Spain. He was a hardworking man who was generous. He was proud of his land near Marion, IL where he planted 25,000 trees, constructed two ponds and built a log home and garage. He had a passion for honey bees that led him to founding Wanda's Honey House at Kline Creek Farm. Most of all he was proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by five children, Allen (Linda Leslie), Charles (Susan Scallan), Jane (Bill) Kindorf, Jean (David) Cornelius and James (Jane Conrady), nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one brother, Charles "Dick" (Gloria) DuBose. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Shreve DuBose, his parents, and his sisters, Marjorie and Winifred. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 250 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL 60188. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Memorial gifts may be directed to Kline Creek Farm, Wanda's Honey House or St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020