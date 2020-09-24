Lawrence A. "Skinny" Weaver, age 89, of Oswego, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Symphony at the Tillers in Oswego, IL. He was born December 21, 1930, the son of Lawrence and Inez Weaver. Lawrence was united in marriage to Marcia Rae McMahon on May 26, 1961. Lawrence was a hard-working man who worked 45 years as an electrician on private cars in the California yard of the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. In his spare time he enjoyed camping at his summer residence at Jellystone Park in Pierceton, IN, and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. He was a member of Trinity Church in Wheaton and was proud to have helped re-wire the entire church. He is survived by his children, Jeff (Mona) Dowd, Cheryl Dowd, David (Lynnann) Weaver, Brad Weaver, Steve (Marie) Weaver, Sr.; grandchildren, Candice (Jason) Sierma, Andrew (T.Z.) Chavez, Christina (Dan) Jacob, Steven Lawrence (fiancee Ashley Jackson) Weaver, Jr., Adam Weaver; great-grandchildren, Michael and Annabelle Sierma and Ashlyn and Harrison Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marcia; sister, Leonia; and a brother in infancy. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For information, 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
