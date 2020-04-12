Daily Herald Obituaries
LAWRENCE ATTORE Jr.


1947 - 2020
On March 27, 2020, Lawrence Attore Jr., age 73, passed away unexpectedly at his Elk Grove home. Larry was born on March 22,1947 in Chicago, IL to Yolanda and Larry Attore Sr., the oldest of three children. The family made their home in Des Plaines, IL where Larry attended school, graduating from Maine West High School in 1965. Larry began his work life as an electrician for the railroad. He later worked for Centel Phone Co. until starting his own interconnect phone company in 1983. After retirement Larry worked part time at NAPA, a job totally suited to his outgoing personality. Larry was an entrepreneur, collector and talented storyteller. His friends nicknamed him "Story Attore" because Larry was always up for a humorous walk down memory lane. Larry brought love, laughter and fun wherever he went. He lived fully, honestly, and with an open heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, niece, Jenny Hofmeister, special cousin, Ron Attore, his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. Larry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda, daughters, Tracy and Kelly, brother, Don (Lois), sister, Diane Hofmeister (Jim) and a large extended family. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date under the direction of Friel Funeral Directors providing services from Cumberland Chapels, www.cumberlandchapels.com. Memorials in Larry's name may be made directly to Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago, IL or a .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
