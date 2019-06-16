Lawrence Carlo Elfering Jr., 58, of Kankakee, unexpectedly passed away May 10, 2019 at his home. Larry was born June 8, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Lawrence Carlo Elfering and Maxine Wilma Newland Elfering. Larry's Dad worked for International Harvester during the first part of his life, so the family lived in Lima, Peru; Miami, Florida and Caracas, Venezuela before returning to Illinois. Larry had several nicknames as he was growing up; Little Lar (his Dad was Big Lar), Lorenzo (while living in South America) and Lar Bear by his Family. He graduated from 2 High Schools; Colegio Internacional del Caracas in Caracas, Venezuela (1977) and William Fremd High School in Palatine, Illinois (1978). On June 15, 1986 He married Tami Marie Hayhurst, they were later divorced. Larry served as a Machinist Mate and a Submarine Nuclear Propulsion Plant Maintenance Supervisor for the United States Navy from November 9, 1983 and was honorably discharged from the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor, Washington August 5, 1988. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, fishing, barbecuing and was an avid animal lover, especially his cats; Ditz, Tiger, Sweetie Pie, Mystique, and Trouble to name a few. He was known for his kindness and patience. He will be missed by all who knew him. Larry is survived by his son, Nicholas (Nicholle) Elfering of Pingree, Idaho; his mother of Kankakee, Illinois; sisters, Edythe Borchet of Kankakee, Illinois and Bernadette (Craig) Forrester of Spring Grove, Illinois; a brother, John (Carla) Collins of Pensacola, Florida; and a granddaughter, Phoenix Rane Elfering of Pingree, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his father; brother-in-law, Dennis "Cookie" Borchet; and a granddaughter, Winter Dawn Elfering. Larry's family will receive friends Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place (Route 176, one block east of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift contribution on Larry's behalf to the ASPCA at aspca.org. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary