1/
LAWRENCE DELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Dell, age 91, formerly of Mount Prospect. Beloved husband of Mary Dell nee Lange; loving father of Paul (Karen) Dell, Rosemary (Brian) Garrity and Margaret (Steve) Pacilio; cherished grandfather of Kate, Adam, Eileen, Joey and Anne; great grandfather of Quinn, Spencer, Layla, Levi and Cora. Visitation Saturday November 21, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fenwick High School, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL 60302 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved