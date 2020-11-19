Lawrence Dell, age 91, formerly of Mount Prospect. Beloved husband of Mary Dell nee Lange; loving father of Paul (Karen) Dell, Rosemary (Brian) Garrity and Margaret (Steve) Pacilio; cherished grandfather of Kate, Adam, Eileen, Joey and Anne; great grandfather of Quinn, Spencer, Layla, Levi and Cora. Visitation Saturday November 21, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fenwick High School, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL 60302 or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com