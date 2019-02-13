|
Larry was born Oct. 27, 1931 in Chicago. He was the son of the late George and Minnie Wellenreiter Gilsdorf. He died peacefully Feb. 8, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Larry enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17 proudly serving his country during the Korean War. He had a passion for numbers and for over 50 years worked in the Chicagoland area as a tax preparer. He loved the relationships he built with his clients. He is survived by his 3 children Lawrence W., Michael, and Karen (Tom) Stamatopoulos, his grandchildren Ryan and Morgan Gilsdorf and Nicholas and Lauren Stamatopoulos, his sisters Edna Gamble and Barbara Zapatka. Siblings preceding him in death George, Louise Kelly, Elaine Tutor and Albert. Services will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019