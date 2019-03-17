|
Lawrence E. Roovaart, age 91, of Arlington Heights/ Algonquin. Larry passed away peacefully at JourneyCare CareCenter at Northwest Community Hospital on March 13, 2019. He is survived by his children, Larry (Toni, deceased) and Renee (Tim); grandchildren, David, Lauren (Hunter), Molly (David) and Annie. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Betty; son, Paul; parents, Don and Edith; brother, Kenneth (Rita). He devotedly loved his family and many lifelong and dear friends (since childhood, Al). Larry's life was filled with his faith in God, music, art, inventions, golf, woodcarving and travel. He left a legacy of love and so many treasured memories. Born in Chicago, he attended Bowen High School and University of Illinois and trained as a pilot with the US Air Force. His successful career included industrial design, sales and management for several companies. The family is planning a private celebration of life. Memorials in Larry's name may be made to Kids Around the World, 4750 Hydraulic Road, Rockford, IL 61109 (kidsaroundtheworld.com).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019