Lawrence "Larry" Fumarolo age 75, U.S. Navy Vet. Devoted Husband of the late Camille nee Cairo; beloved father of Lawrence Jr. (Nicole), Deanna (Rick) Stern and Anthony (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Anna, Ashley, Andrew, Anthony, Alicia, Priscilla, Bennett, Sofia, Barrett, Elle, Ava, Kaeli and Chloe; dear brother of Mary Jane (Late Peter) Mastro, the late Leonard (Diana) Fumarolo, and Bruce (Gina) Fumarolo; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday June 16th from 4:00 - 8:00 at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Friends and family to meet June 17th at St. Eugene Church 7958 W Foster Chicago, IL 60656 to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. For information: 708-456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com .
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.