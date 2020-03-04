|
GLEN ELLYN - Lawrence "Larry" Hoffman, age 89. Larry was born on March 12, 1930 and passed away on March 2, 2020. He was married to his loving wife Lois of 65 years on June 18, 1955. The unconditionally loving father of Mary Roman, John (Mary Beth) and Michael (Teresa). Proud grandfather of Christopher (Kristin), Timothy (Lauren) and Daniel (Kira) Roman, Michael (Megan) Hoffman, Jr. Leslie, Jamie, Kiley, Shannon, Megan and David Hoffman, Melissa (Chris) Jalowiec and Colleen Schulgen and great grandfather of Andrew and Luke Roman, Ava and Adalyn Roman, Jackie and Jacob Magana, Emily Roman, Amelia and Eloise Hoffman, Dominic and Elizabeth Shafer, Aubry and Braeden Schulgen and a great-grandchild to be. Loyal brother to the late Robert Hoffman and Jim Hoffman and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Larry felt truly blessed to be a part of his extended family, brother-in-law, the late Jack (Nancy) Lancaster, sister-in-law, the late Nancy (James) Higgins and sister-in-law, Jeanne Edwards. God blessed all of us to be charitable and giving on this earth. Larry listened well and filled his life with hours and years of serving others. With a servants heart he volunteered at Cantigny, AARP doing tax preparation for 20 years, a Court Advocate for DuPage County, Glen Ellyn Walk in Ministry co-founder and chair, DuPage County Senior Citizens Council, Friends of the Glen Ellyn Library, The Police Pension Board, St. Petronille Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister and Board member, for Glen Ellyn Youth Sports as a coach, the Boy Scouts, for Marianjoy - Board of Directors and as a VFW Trustee. Larry served the US Air Force in the Korean War and was awarded the Occupation Medal of Japan. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5th from 4-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). A Funeral Mass will be held at his beloved parish, St. Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL, on Friday March 6th at 10 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.mercyhome.org/giving/ or VFW Post 2164, 0N731 Papworth St., Wheaton, IL 60187, wheatonvfw.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020