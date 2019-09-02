Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
DR. LAWRENCE J. GOLDEN

DR. LAWRENCE J. GOLDEN Obituary
Dr. Lawrence J. Golden, age 77, Loving husband of Rosalyn M. (nee Vernagallo); Dear brother-in-law of Louis J. (Joyce) Vernagallo; Dear uncle of Nicole (Brian) Meute, Renee (Dr. Sam) Biafora, Joseph (Amy) Vernagallo and many great-grandnephews and nieces. Family and friends to meet at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. where Dr. Golden will lie in state until Mass time at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation Tuesday, 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle 60172. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
