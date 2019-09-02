|
|
Dr. Lawrence J. Golden, age 77, Loving husband of Rosalyn M. (nee Vernagallo); Dear brother-in-law of Louis J. (Joyce) Vernagallo; Dear uncle of Nicole (Brian) Meute, Renee (Dr. Sam) Biafora, Joseph (Amy) Vernagallo and many great-grandnephews and nieces. Family and friends to meet at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. where Dr. Golden will lie in state until Mass time at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation Tuesday, 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle 60172. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 2, 2019