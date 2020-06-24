Lawrence J. Judah, age 76, of Chicago and Des Plaines, passed away on June 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Beloved husband of Bonnie for 52 years. Loving father of David (Susan) and Michele (Brian) Rowland. Grandfather of Alex and Dylan. He is predeceased by his brother, Richard (Jackie) and grandson, Marshall. A memorial and Catholic service will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129. For more information, please call 702-464-8480.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store