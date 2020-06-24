LAWRENCE J. JUDAH
Lawrence J. Judah, age 76, of Chicago and Des Plaines, passed away on June 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Beloved husband of Bonnie for 52 years. Loving father of David (Susan) and Michele (Brian) Rowland. Grandfather of Alex and Dylan. He is predeceased by his brother, Richard (Jackie) and grandson, Marshall. A memorial and Catholic service will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129. For more information, please call 702-464-8480.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
7024648480
