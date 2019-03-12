|
Lawrence L. "Larry" Parker, age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 8, 2019; beloved husband of Janice (nee Higgins), for 40 years; loving father of Deborah (Christopher) Perrin, Cynthia (Mark) Spudich; adoring grandfather of Caitlin, Callum, Danny, Analeigh, Connor, and Alex; sibling of Mike (Mary) Higgins, Steve (Jan) Higgins, Kevin (Brita) Higgins, and Nancy (Matt) Eaken; many nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Army Officer. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Visitation will be Wednesday March 13th from 3-8PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL. Funeral Thursday March 14th 11AM from the funeral home for 11:30AM mass at St. Theresa. Interment private. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com. The family would appreciate any donations to Dr. Denise Faustman which supports The Faustman Lab, where she and her team are in a Phase II clinical trial to reverse type 1 diabetes https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/faustman-lab/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019