Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
LAWRENCE "LARRY J" METZ Jr.

LAWRENCE "LARRY J" METZ Jr. Obituary
PLATO CENTER - Lawrence "Larry J" Metz Jr., 60, of Plato Center, Passed away on December 19, 2019. Beloved son of Lawrence (Joyce Alepra) and the late Roberta (nee Loar) Metz. Dear brother of Tim (Sue Wood) Metz, Martin (Michele Kay) Metz, John (Ann Helbig) Metz; and fond uncle of ten. Larry J has been a resident of Sheltered Village in Woodstock, IL, for 23 years, where he was loved and cared for. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 10:00am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin, with Rev. Andrew Mulcahey officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Batavia, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, and on Thursday at the church from 9:15am until the mass. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
