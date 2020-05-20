|
ELGIN - Lawrence Milowski, 72, of Elgin, passed away on May 15, 2020. He was born in Chicago on September 23, 1947 to John and Dorothy Milowski. Lawrence is survived by his children, Connie Milowski, Theresa (Greg) Hines, Catherine (Nick) Hess, David (Melissa) Milowski, Michael (Jenise) Milowski, John Milowski; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Milowski; and sister, Judy (Steve) Lawson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce and his parents. The funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Elgin. For information, please call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2020