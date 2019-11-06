|
EAST DUNDEE - Lawrence W. "Larry" Harrington, age 93, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The Harrington family will be receiving friends at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 P.M. The family requests no flowers, please. To view Larry's full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019