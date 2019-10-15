Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
For more information about
LAWRENCE LADEUR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Alexander Church
300 S. Cornell Ave.
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Alexander Church
300 S. Cornell Ave.
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Resources
LAWRENCE W. "LARRY" LADEUR

LAWRENCE W. "LARRY" LADEUR Obituary
VILLA PARK - Lawrence W. "Larry" LaDeur 92 long time of Villa Park, IL. U.S. Naval veteran. Former co-owner Villa Park Office Equipment and The Smoke Shop. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Loving father of Karen (Tom) Post, John (Pat), Bob (Kim), Jeff (Debbie), Jim (Sue) and the late Tom LaDeur. Also survived by daughter-in-law Bev LaDeur Smith. Cherished grandfather of Bill (Mutsuko), Melinda, Mike (Cindy), David (Sarah), Wiley, Emily(Jason), Eric (Meredith), Tina, Kelly(Chris), Andrea (Scott), Bob (Angela), Jenny, Scott (Nikki), Nicole (Ron),Dan (Sara), Jeff, John (Jen), Phil (Jadey), Jordan, Courtney (David), Hannah, Luke, Andrew, Nathan, A.J., Genna and Matthew. Great-grandfather of 26. Fond brother of Joanie Kieth, Linda LaDeur and Penny Haase. Visitation Wednesday, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL. Lying in State Thursday, 9:15 a.m.until time of Mass 10:15 a.m. at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell Ave., Villa Park, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. For more info, 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
