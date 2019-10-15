|
VILLA PARK - Lawrence W. "Larry" LaDeur 92 long time of Villa Park, IL. U.S. Naval veteran. Former co-owner Villa Park Office Equipment and The Smoke Shop. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Loving father of Karen (Tom) Post, John (Pat), Bob (Kim), Jeff (Debbie), Jim (Sue) and the late Tom LaDeur. Also survived by daughter-in-law Bev LaDeur Smith. Cherished grandfather of Bill (Mutsuko), Melinda, Mike (Cindy), David (Sarah), Wiley, Emily(Jason), Eric (Meredith), Tina, Kelly(Chris), Andrea (Scott), Bob (Angela), Jenny, Scott (Nikki), Nicole (Ron),Dan (Sara), Jeff, John (Jen), Phil (Jadey), Jordan, Courtney (David), Hannah, Luke, Andrew, Nathan, A.J., Genna and Matthew. Great-grandfather of 26. Fond brother of Joanie Kieth, Linda LaDeur and Penny Haase. Visitation Wednesday, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL. Lying in State Thursday, 9:15 a.m.until time of Mass 10:15 a.m. at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell Ave., Villa Park, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. For more info, 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019