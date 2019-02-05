Lawrence William Malsi, 66, of Elgin, beloved son and brother, born August 26, 1952, passed away on January 24, 2019 at Landmark Rehab Center in Des Plaines. Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, father: Robert and mother: Marilyn Malsi. He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Karolyn) and Jeffrey Malsi. Nephews: Ronald, Corey, Jonathan and Seth. Great nephews: Evan and Jonathan. Great niece: Elizabeth. Member of St. Laurence Catholic Church for over 50 years and served as an usher. Very involved 4th Degree member of the Elgin Knights of Columbus for many years. Member of the Elgin American Legion Post No. 0057. Served with the U.S.M.C. and was honorably discharged on March 6, 1972 due to illness. Larry was known by many people throughout Elgin, but will be especially missed by his church community who loved him dearly, as well as his loyal Knights of Columbus brothers. Many people played large roles in Larry's life and he showed his love and appreciation to all with his warm smile, firm handshake or loving hugs. He will be greatly missed. May his soul rest in peace with Our Lord and Heavenly Father in Paradise. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, at St. Laurence Catholic Church, located on the corners of Standish and Jewett Streets in Elgin. Visitation will be held at the Laird Funeral Home in Elgin on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The Knights of Columbus will lead the Rosary during a prayer service at 7:00 PM., visitation will continue Friday morning at church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Laurence Church or School; to the Ecker Center for Mental Health in Elgin; or to the Elgin Knights of Columbus. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary