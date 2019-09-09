|
|
Lawson "Lon" Lunde, 83, formerly of Des Plaines, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. He began playing piano at the age of four, and later was known to Americans as panelist "Lonny" during his eight years as a Quiz Kid. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1957. After serving in the Army, Lon played piano for a living while his main interest was composing. He is survived by his two children: April (Chris) Barron and Alan (Cindy) Lunde; five grandchildren: Maya and Andie Barron, Matthew, Amanda and Angela Lunde, and his niece, nephews and friends. Lon was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Johnson. Visitation will be Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm with a religious service at 6 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St (corner of Northwest Hwy/ Rt 14 and Rand Rd) Des Plaines. Private family burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information, please call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 9, 2019