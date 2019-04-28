Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
LEA T. WYATT


CARPENTERSVILLE - Lea T. Wyatt, age 93, a resident of Carpentersville for over 64 years, passed away on Friday morning at her home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee. Private family services followed by burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Elgin will be held on Tuesday. To view the full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
