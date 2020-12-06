GURNEE - Leah Sherry Greenberg (nee Schwartz), 72, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Lake Forest Hospital. She was born June 23, 1948. Loving Wife of Mitchell Greenberg. Loving Mother to Marsha Greenberg, Joyce (Bryan-Erik) Hickey and Dawn Greenberg. Loving Bubbi to Jay Greenberg, Keegan and Mason Hickey. She is preceded in death by her mother, father and sister. Leah was an active member in the Jewish community, an avid volunteer in her local community and had a passion for teaching children. She was always willing to help anyone in their time of need, in any way she could.







