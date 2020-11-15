ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Lee Wedoff was born on June 16, 1938, in Chicago, to John S. and Flora W. (nee Bednark) Smuda and died peacefully on Monday, November 10, 2020 at Addolorata Village in Wheeling. Following her graduation from Immaculata High School in 1956, she attended Loyola University of Chicago in the study of accounting, commerce, and education. At Loyola, she was named the Sweetheart of the Sigma Phi fraternity. She pursued a career in the Industrial Relations department at Admiral Television, where she met the man who would become her husband, Robert L. Wedoff. The couple was married on April 28, 1962 in the Sauganash neighborhood of Chicago. Lee was the consummate homemaker and mother. As her children grew older, she embraced ten years of volunteer and Christian Ministry before a return to the work force for another ten years as a recruiter for a personnel service. Other volunteer work included serving as a Brownie/Girl Scout leader and teaching motor facilitation skills at Franklin Elementary school. She was a committed member of Our Lady of Ransom and St. Edna Parishes. Lee remained a vibrant and independent woman even in her three-decade struggle with multiple sclerosis, and was steadfastly passionate about her husband, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of fifty years, Robert; as well as her dear daughter, Linda A. Wedoff. Lee is survived by her daughter, Laura (Gino) Guerra, and her son, Bob (Angie) Wedoff; as well as four grandsons of whom she was incredibly proud: Dr. Michael (Dr. Michelle Huang) Wedoff, Ryan (Jisoon) Wedoff, Christopher Guerra and Bradley Guerra. She was a dear aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, at St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, until the time of the mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will take place in All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe Street, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or call 847-253-0168.