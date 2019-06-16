Daily Herald Obituaries
|
LEE ARMITAGE


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FOX LAKE - Lee Armitage, 93, died June 4, 2019. He was born October 28, 1925, in Chicago, to the late George and Ivy (nee Russell) Armitage. He attended Grant Community High School and left school to join the Army serving during WWII as an infantryman in central Europe. Lee went on to work for over 50 years as an operating engineer for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, and was a lifetime member. He was a diehard fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Survivors include his children, Jack (Jackie) Shoblom of Harvard, Jerry Shoblom of Fox Lake, and Jill Armitage of Fox Lake; granddaughters, Jennifer (Mike) Herrenbruck of Genoa City, WI, and Jessica (Rob) Gorski of Antioch; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Katie Sue Gorski, and Jace Herrenbruck; siblings, Audrey Simek of Bradstown, KY and George "Buzz" (the late Ruth) Armitage of Waukegan; several nieces and nephews; and caregiver and friend, Christine Benson. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Verna on August 27, 2017; and sister, Gloria (Lou) Thorne of Florida. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, at East Fox Lake Cemetery, Old Monaville Road, Lake Villa. You may leave online condolences at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
