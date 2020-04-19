Daily Herald Obituaries
LEE EDWARD MATHIAS


1951 - 2020
HUNTLEY - Lee Edward Mathias, 68, of Huntley, died peacefully at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington on April 13, 2020. Lee was born in Tiffin, Ohio on June 5, 1951 to parents Cleal and Grace Marie (nee Buckley) Mathias. A country boy at heart, Lee loved spending time in the great outdoors. He loved sharing his love for his hometown with his children, and they spent many summers outside fishing, hunting and exploring. A proud Vietnam veteran, Lee served in the Navy as a Corpsman before becoming a firefighter in Addison Illinois. He was a proud member of the Illinois Professional Firefighters Association and was a Life Member and Past Commander of the Addison VFW Post 7446. Lee was a fantastic chef and could often be found cooking at both the fire station and the VFW, where his potato pancakes and biscuits and gravy, among other dishes, earned him the title of "Head Chef." Lee was loved by all who knew him, and never met a stranger. Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Susan Mathias, his two children, Jason (Victoria Raio) Mathias and Heather (Joseph) Cummings, his granddaughter Mila Grace, His siblings, Yvonne (Ray) Blatt, Audrey (Byron) Winner, Karen Mathias, Duane (Sandy) Mathias, his nieces and nephews, Joseph, Jennifer, Kevin, David, Daniel, Kristy, Jenny, Hannah, Nathan, and Brad. Lee is predeceased by his brother Dean Mathias, and his nephew Kevin Winner. A private family funeral will be on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee's name can be made to JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington https://journeycare.org/ways-to-donate/ For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
