LEE ELIZABETH MARINE Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Lee Elizabeth Marine, 50, of Schaumburg, IL passed away peacefully on April 8, following a brief hospital stay and several days in hospice care. Lee is survived by her beloved son, Austin Charles Marine, of Schaumburg, IL; father, Hal H. Barber and wife Sheila Wilson of Tucson, AZ; brother, Jeffrey Eugene Barber of Chicago, IL; former stepmother and good friend, Bonnie J. Barber of Lake Barrington, IL; aunt, Honey Tracy Keyes of Castle Rock, CO; and best friend, Anne Roark of Elgin, IL. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth W. Tracy (Barber), grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held an at later date and in a format that Lee would have loved. To honor her life, donations in Lee's name would be appreciated. Donations may be made to Amity Health Alexian Brothers Hospice in Elk Grove Village, IL or to Elgin Community Crisis Center, Elgin, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
