Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LEE LEWIS HICKEY

LEE LEWIS HICKEY Obituary
Lee Lewis Hickey, age 93, Beloved wife of the late Robert Hickey; Loving mother of Bryan (Corrine), Bruce, Daniel, Michael (Susan) and the late Patricia (Ken) Jakubzak; Devoted Grandma of Alexandra and Ken Jakubzak and Christopher Hickey; Dear sister of the late Esther Greenberg, Rose Brill, Erwin Herben, Louis Lewis and Milton Lewis; Fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 9:00 am - 12:00 Noon at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 27, 2019
