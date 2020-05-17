|
Monday, May 11, 2020 the sun set quietly on the life of Lee R. Wetzel of Elgin, IL. Lee was born at home in Elgin to Josef and Clara (Mogler) Wetzel on October 17, 1934. He was an avid Boy Scout especially privileged to grow under the guidance of Mr. and Mrs. Parlasca and enjoy wonderful years as a member of the "Song of Hiawatha" pageant celebrated annually at Camp Big Timber. Lee married his childhood sweetheart Sally Hodge and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Lee and Sally welcomed three children. He was especially proud to serve as an officer of the South Elgin Lions Club Little League Board that developed the ball fields on Concord Street and brought the opportunity for girls to participate in organized softball into the league. Lee was a member of or supported many local clubs including the American Legion, VFW, Elgin Riverside Club, Turner Hall of Elgin and Elgin Owls Club. He also enjoyed many years spending the winter months in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. For the past 20 years Lee has lovingly enjoyed the good life and celebrated family and friends with his devoted wife Debbie Helin always cheerfully by his side. Left to mourn his passing along with Debbie are Jill and Dan Davis and family, Tom and Sylvia Wetzel and family, Michele Wetzel Hillman and Tim Hillman and family and Jim and Gloria Helin, his three sisters Marlene, Charlotte and Jo Ann, a sister in-laws Carol Hodge, and many nieces and nephews and their families Also special to Lee were his cousin Wally Wetzel and family and nephew Rick and Sue Wetzel and family. The family will mourn Lee's passing privately at this time. A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date. Memorials to The or First Congregational Church of Elgin are suggested. Laird Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020