Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
View Map
PINGREE GROVE - Lee V. "Scooter" Holtz, 55, of Pingree Grove passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Presence Hospital in Elgin. He was born Dec. 23, 1963 in Elgin the son of Roland "Corkey" and Rose Ann (Purdy) Holtz. Scooter was a 1981 graduate of Hampshire High School. He had worked at the Muirhead Seed Corn Farm in Plato Center and was a former 15-year employee of the Plato Twp. Highway Department. Scooter was a volunteer firefighter with the Pingree Grove/ Countryside Fire Department for 25 years, serving with his father for many of them. Surviving are his sister, Vergeline "Jeanie" Holtz of Pingree Grove; two nephews, Roland Holtz, and Garret Rapp. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, from 4 to 7 pm at the Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Memorial Services to celebrate Scooter's life will be on Saturday at 1 pm at the funeral home with cremation burial in Washington McQueen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Rd., Huntley, IL 60142. Information (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
