Lela Mae McElwain age 97 of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late Virn McElwain; loving mother of Janice (Richard) Schneider, Russell McElwain, Warren McElwain, Lois (Don) Fick and the late William McElwain; cherished grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 3; dear sister of George (Joan) Sutton; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday August 22, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials May be made to Garrett- Evangelical Theological Seminary, 2121 Sheridan Rd., Evanston, IL 60201. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
