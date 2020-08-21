1/
LELA MAE MCELWAIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lela Mae McElwain age 97 of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late Virn McElwain; loving mother of Janice (Richard) Schneider, Russell McElwain, Warren McElwain, Lois (Don) Fick and the late William McElwain; cherished grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 3; dear sister of George (Joan) Sutton; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday August 22, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials May be made to Garrett- Evangelical Theological Seminary, 2121 Sheridan Rd., Evanston, IL 60201. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved