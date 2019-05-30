Daily Herald Obituaries
PALATINE - Len A. Green, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019. Beloved husband of Wendy. Adored father of Hylton, Adrienne, Rhys Green, and Robynne (Denis) Beausejour. Doting grandfather "Granit" to Den and Julien. Loving brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many. Visitation Saturday, June 1st, 9 AM, St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E Anderson Dr, Palatine, IL 60074, until the time of the funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Len's name may be made to . Information, call 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 30, 2019
