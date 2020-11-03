1/
LEN PARTYKA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARTLETT - Len Partyka, 75, passed away unexpectedly on October 31. Dad of Cortney (Heath) Strohacker and Holly (Jonathan) Doolittle; grandpa of Cole, Jonah, Grace, Savannah (fiance Mike Walsh) and Wyatt; brother of Patricia (Thomas) King and Terry (Barb); uncle of Todd (Jennifer), Tyler, Derek Mindy and Thomas "T.K.;" son of the late Leonard and Beverly, nee Rolfe of Harwood Heights; dear friend and trusted business partner of John Steele; and companion for the last several years of Shannon Luke Barr. A celebration of Len's life will be held on Thursday, November 5th, from 2:00 pm until the time of sharing stories and memories at 6:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory, Bartlett, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marklund Home, 1435 Summit Street, Elgin, Illinois 60120. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
06:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved