Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
ADDISON - Lena DeLuca (nee Lasorso), 85. Beloved wife of the late Vincent "Jim." Loving mother of Vincent, Victor (Cindy) and Anton (Carmela) DeLuca. Cherished grandmother of Tim, Lea, Gianna and Jake DeLuca. Dearest sister of Virginia (Bill) Gibson, the late Chris (the late Leonore) Lasorso and the late Rose (the late Al) Rinella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday at 9 AM, Funeral Service 12 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (two miles west of Route 83, two miles east of Route 53), Addison. Interment private. If desired, memorials to greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019
