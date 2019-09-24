|
INVERNESS - Lenora Hylander, 94, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born in Chicago on Feb. 28, 1925 and lived at Rosewood Care Center of Inverness for nearly two years. Previously she lived at Village Green of East Dundee, Illinois, where she enjoyed playing the piano and leading the Village Green Singers. Lenora graduated from Northern Illinois University and taught kindergarten; later she became a guidance counselor. She and her husband Raymond were past presidents of the Illinois guidance counseling association and both received the association's highest honors. Lenora and her family lived in Barrington for 40 years where they were members of the Community Church of Barrington. She was a member of Signal Hill Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Lenora's husband preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters Ruth (Richard) Groth and Jane (Art) Laystrom, grandchildren Julia (Brian) Woodard, Margaret Laystrom, and Art (Caitlin) Laystrom; and great-granddaughter, Katie Woodard. A reception beginning at 1:00 p.m. will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th at First Congregational Church of Dundee, 900 S. Eighth Street, West Dundee, Illinois, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019