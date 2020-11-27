WEST DUNDEE - Lenore A. McGill, 80, of West Dundee, formerly Franklin Park, passed away on Monday, November, 23, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. She is survived by her daughters, Gail Gaboda and Ginette (Robert) Qualey; grandchildren, Madelyn and Matthew Qualey; brothers, Jerry (Joanne), Phillip (Susan), and Tom (Nancy) McGill; and her twin sister, Lynnette McGill; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Fred (Eileen) and Jack (Evelyn) McGill. Lenore was born on January 6, 1940, in Chicago, the daughter of Fred and Lillian McGill. She is a graduate of East Leyden High School in Franklin Park. She was a strong role model for her daughters, inspiring them to be compassionate, hard working, and loyal, also sharing her passion for learning and a love of animals. She started her career as an administrative assistant and worked 21 years at Motorola in various positions, retiring as an In-House Survey Specialist in 2001. After retirement, Lenore took great joy in caring for her grandchildren and later traveling to visit them when her daughter and son-in-law moved to Houston. She especially loved trips to Galveston Island and walking on the beach. Her love of animals led her to volunteer with a feline rescue organization, caring for homeless cats. In addition, she loved her rescue dog, Rufus, a popular little dog in the neighborhood who was known to all during his long daily walks. Lenore delighted in hosting murder mystery dinner parties for friends and family. She also enjoyed a good mystery, whether a true-crime novel or Dateline episode; she would often solve the crime before the end of the show. An avid reader, she loaned out hundreds of books to family and friends. For several years, she sponsored a woman in the Philippines through Unbound, an international nonprofit that assists the marginalized and vulnerable. Arrangements by Illinois Cremation Society. For more information, call (815) 444-0740. In keeping with Lenore's wishes, a memorial Mass at St. Catherine of Siena in West Dundee and Celebration of Life will be held in spring 2021 when all members of her large extended family can attend.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store