CRYSTAL LAKE - Lenore Ann Ricker (nee Hagen), 84, died January 28, 2020. Lenore was the beloved wife of the late Richard W. Ricker, Sr.; loving mother of John (Jill) Rohde, Don Rohde, Vicki (Chuck) Grover and Liane (Mark) Desmet; proud grandmother of Donny Rohde, Nichole (Greg) Rutzen, Sarah (Patrick) Ceithaml, Doug (Valerie) Rohde, David (Katie) Rohde, Dan (Lindsey) Rohde, Nathan, Colin, and Catherine Desmet, Jaimie, Julie and Johnny Rohde; cherished great-grandmother of Evan Rohde, Olivia and Cooper Rutzen, Jameson Ceithaml, Ryne, Ben, and Anneliese Rohde, Luke and Reece Rohde. Cherished daughter of the late George and Myrtle Hagen. She will be missed by her kitty, Heidi. Lenore was born on September 5, 1935 in Marquette, MI. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lenore loved playing the piano, painting as well as drawing and coloring. She was also an avid reader. Visitation Monday, February 3, 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns), Bartlett. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal House Shelter of Huntley https://www.animalhouseshelter.com/ would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020