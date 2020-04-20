|
WHEELING - Lenore D. Lundquist was born September 11, 1936 in Chicago to Peter and Josephine (nee Bonuso) Pennino. She died April 17, 2020 at Aspired Living in Prospect Heights. Lenore was a big presence within Glenview, and was a big part of her church Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Lenore is survived by her children Jamie Zmina and Michael Lundquist; her grandsons Sam M. Lundquist and Michael G. Zmina; and by her brother Frank K. Pennino. She is preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service and interment will be held privately. A public memorial mass will be held at later date, when we can once again gather together in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, Masses are appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 20, 2020