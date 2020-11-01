Longtime Glen Ellyn and Wheaton resident Leo Francis Spector breathed his last on October 23, 2020, losing his struggle with COPD. He began his long and eventful life on Nov. 10, 1923, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Sarah and Alex Spector. His college career was interrupted by World War Two, where he served in the Army Air Corps, stationed in the Philippines. Upon his return home, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of Kansas. He came to Dupage County with his wife and young family in 1960. Widowed in 1966, he married Joanne Williams in 1968. He earned many accolades during his three-decade-long career as a business press editor. He retired as the highly respected executive editor of Plant Engineering magazine in 1986. When Joanne passed away in 2017, he relocated to Laguna Beach, Calif., to live with family. He is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He will be interred next to Joanne at Trinity Episcopal Church's Columbarium in Wheaton, Illinois. The memory of his humor, his honesty, his gentleness and his generous spirit will live on forever. For the full obituary, please go to oconnormortuary.com/obits/
