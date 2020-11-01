1/1
LEO FRANCIS SPECTOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Longtime Glen Ellyn and Wheaton resident Leo Francis Spector breathed his last on October 23, 2020, losing his struggle with COPD. He began his long and eventful life on Nov. 10, 1923, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Sarah and Alex Spector. His college career was interrupted by World War Two, where he served in the Army Air Corps, stationed in the Philippines. Upon his return home, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of Kansas. He came to Dupage County with his wife and young family in 1960. Widowed in 1966, he married Joanne Williams in 1968. He earned many accolades during his three-decade-long career as a business press editor. He retired as the highly respected executive editor of Plant Engineering magazine in 1986. When Joanne passed away in 2017, he relocated to Laguna Beach, Calif., to live with family. He is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He will be interred next to Joanne at Trinity Episcopal Church's Columbarium in Wheaton, Illinois. The memory of his humor, his honesty, his gentleness and his generous spirit will live on forever. For the full obituary, please go to oconnormortuary.com/obits/ leo-francis-spector



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved