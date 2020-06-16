He was such a nice man with great perperspectives on life.. I enjoyed our chats at the office. My deepest condolences to his family....
Dave. ;(
Leo Gilbert Morrissey, age 71, born and raised in Geneseo IL, resident of Itasca, IL and Chandler, AZ. 1966 Graduate of Geneseo High School. Beloved father of Molli, Ben, Katie and Ryan. Devoted grandfather of Ellise, Luke, Wesley, Maddy, Zack, Caleb, Bradley and Conor. Cherished brother of Dan, Mary, Rita and Kathleen. Leo served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War stationed in Germany. Leo will be remembered as man who brought joy and unconditional love to all he touched. He deeply loved his family and friends and went out of his way to make connections with about anyone he met. He also was a fighter and beat Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer in 2016. Leo was a retired real estate agent and enjoyed finding and selling homes for his family and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.