|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Leo Henry Herbst, 87, of Arlington Heights, returned to his Heavenly home peacefully on March 9, 2020 surrounded by his children. Leo was born September 2, 1932 in Chicago to the late Marie (nee Eichorn) and Peter Herbst. Leo was a veteran of the Korean War and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He then opened a business, Red Clare TV, with his brother Peter, which they operated together for over forty years. The cornerstone of Leo's life was his Catholic faith, which he modeled by living a humble life of service to his wife and children. An unassuming soul, Leo was a giant in all the ways that mattered most. In his retired years, Leo enjoyed spending his time with family and going to Arlington Racecourse hoping to hit "the big one." Leo was the devoted husband of the late Adrena (nee Murray); loving father of Adrena, Mary Frances and Joseph (Rosario) Herbst; doting grandfather to Noah, Annaliesa, Xavier, Sebastian and Claudia; and faithful brother of Peter (the late Joan) Herbst, Mary Ann (the late Donald) Carrara, Rosemary (Rudolph) Brieschenk, Annabelle (Robert) Schmitz and the late Stephon Herbst. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18th from 4 pm to 8 pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. A short prayer service will be held on Thursday, March 19th, St. Joseph's Day, at 9:00 am at the funeral home, followed by a funeral procession to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Arlington Heights, for 9:30 am Funeral Mass. Interment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryville Academy in Leo's memory at: www.maryvilleacademy.org. Information (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020