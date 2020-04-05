|
Leo L "Bing" Carpizo passed away peacefully March 30, 2020 at his home with his family. He was the beloved husband of Therese, loving father of Brian and Darren, devoted father-in-law to Michele and Stephanie, cherished grandfather to Cameron, Brendan, Lucas and Theodore. Cherished brother to Angela and Jaime; uncle to nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Martina. Bing was born on Mary 29th, 1939 in Jolo, Sulu, Philippines. He emigrated to Chicago in 1964, where he met Therese, his loving wife. They were married November 25th, 1967 in Chicago and had two beautiful sons. They moved to Arlington Heights in 1973 and lived a busy, happy and productive life. Bing was employed at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for over 40 years as a medical technologist. He enjoyed his work, but was happy to retire in 2010. In 2003, Bing and Therese relocated to West Dundee, and enjoyed meeting new neighbors and friends. As a retiree, he enjoyed working in his garden, taking care of his dog Buddy, socializing with neighbors, and being with his family. He and Therese were members of the Simbang Gabi choir at Holy Family Parish in Inverness. This choir annually prepared for the traditional Filipino Mass held at Christmastime. Bing had many friends and acquaintances. He was easy to talk to and he enjoyed going to social gatherings of all kinds. He will be missed and loved forever. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please send any donations to the Patient Access Network Foundation, P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275-6408. Visit www.dailyherald.com/obits to express condolences and sign the guest book.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020