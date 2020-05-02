|
PALATINE - Visitation and funeral services for Leola C. Henning, 85, a lifelong resident of Palatine, will be held privately at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Palatine. Interment will follow at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Leola was born September 15, 1934 in Barrington, Illinois and she passed away at home in Palatine. She is survived by her foster brother, Roger Knitter of Colorado; and his children, Kathyrn (Robert) George, Tim Knitter and Kenneth Knitter and many cousins and dear friends. Leola was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Esther (nee Blank) Henning and her brother, Elton L. Henning. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Prior to retiring, Leola had worked as an administration assistant for 47 years with numerous companies both in Chicago and the suburbs. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was a member of LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League) and she also assisted with the Good Samaritan's Ministry. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs,com.
