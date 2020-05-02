Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Randhill Park Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEOLA HENNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEOLA C. HENNING


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEOLA C. HENNING Obituary
PALATINE - Visitation and funeral services for Leola C. Henning, 85, a lifelong resident of Palatine, will be held privately at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Palatine. Interment will follow at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Leola was born September 15, 1934 in Barrington, Illinois and she passed away at home in Palatine. She is survived by her foster brother, Roger Knitter of Colorado; and his children, Kathyrn (Robert) George, Tim Knitter and Kenneth Knitter and many cousins and dear friends. Leola was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Esther (nee Blank) Henning and her brother, Elton L. Henning. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Prior to retiring, Leola had worked as an administration assistant for 47 years with numerous companies both in Chicago and the suburbs. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was a member of LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League) and she also assisted with the Good Samaritan's Ministry. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs,com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEOLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -