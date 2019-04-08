|
|
Leon Hineman of Des Plaines, IL and Haverhill, IA passed at his home on March 23. He is survived by children, Mark (Jean) of Mount Prospect, IL, Lyle (Cindi) of Marshalltown, IA, and Carol (Scott) Slania of Madison, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 12, 4-8 pm at the Friendship Park Conservatory at 395 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130, www.nationalww2museum.org, in Leon's name.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2019