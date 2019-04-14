|
Leon J. Schaeffer Leon J. Schaeffer 88, of Byron, GA, died Feb. 24, 2019, in Bonita Springs, FL. Born June 14, 1930, in Elgin, IL, he was a US Navy Veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a 63-year member of Cement Mason Local 638, retiring as Business Agent. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna Tyson Schaeffer; their 4 children, Bonnie (Bob) Gehring, Nancy Schaeffer, James (Katie) Schaeffer and John (Denise) Schaeffer; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial will be at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019