Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Leona C. Jacobs, 90, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6th. She was born September 16th 1928 in Chicago, daughter of the late Casmir & Florence (Rzeppa) Napientek. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Emil. Survivors include her 6 children: Joe, Ramona, John, Michelle, Ed, Roberta; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Funeral mass will be held Monday, April 15th at 10:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, West Dundee. Inurnment will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens West Dundee. Visitation will be held on Monday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Flowers and mass cards welcome. www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
