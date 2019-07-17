Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
120 S 3Rd St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 836-8770
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
Carpentersville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
Carpentersville, IL
View Map
LEONA K. "LEE" PETERSON


1923 - 2019
LEONA K. "LEE" PETERSON Obituary
Leona "Lee" K. Peterson, first child born to Arthur and Leona Artman Keyes on 1-6-1923 in Chicago, IL, she was blessed with many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. On 2-28-1946, she married Robert C. Peterson. Together they nourished and taught their five children. He passed away on on 7-27-1978. Surviving that union are: Robert E. (Cheryl), Donald (Carol), the late Janet (Robert) Scheurich (fiancee Sa L.), Joyce (David) Romke and Lawrence (Nancy). Grandchildren Jeanette & James Peterson, Jon Peterson, David Peterson, Phar, M.D. (Julie) & Richard Peterson, Michael (Tammie) Scheurich, Mark (Tara) Scheurich & Steven (Amanda) Scheurich, Elizabeth (John) Davis & Rev. Keith Romke, and Lisa (Kelly) Reed; also 11 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Alice (Richard) Peterson, the late Arthur (Phyllis) Keyes, the late Therese (Richard) Peterson, Joan (the late Everett) Jacobson & Edward (Roberta) Keyes and many cherished friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Monica's Catholic Church, Carpentersville, IL. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 9:00am until the mass. Laird Funeral Home of West Dundee is in care of arrangements. 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019
