LEONA R. ANDRES
1926 - 2020
KILDEER - Visitation for Leona R. Andres (nee Bihler), 94, will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will be private. She was born on August 20, 1926 in Chicago, IL and died on Monday, October 5, 2020. She worked as a secretary with her husband Robert J. at Andres Insurance in Palatine. Leona loved gardening and music. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J.; mother of Renee Seeling and William Robert Andres; grandmother of Sean and Brett Seeling and Jason Andres; great-grandmother of Sagan and Luca Seeling and Sean Victory; aunt of Dennis and Neil Dahlmann, Vickie Wilson, David and Dan Bihler. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Elsie Bihler; brother, Carl Bihler and sister, Elenora Dahlmann. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
